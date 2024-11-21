Celebrity News

Why Richard Gere is moving from Hollywood to Spain with his family

Richard Gere explained his decision to leave Hollywood behind and move to Spain with wife Alejandra Silva and their sons. Here’s what the "Pretty Woman" star revealed.

By Will Reid | E! Online

SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Cast Of 'The Agency'
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Originally appeared on E! Online

Richard Gere is saying adios to Hollywood.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Indeed, the "Runaway Bride" star shared his plans to move to Spain with his wife Alejandra Silva and their family, playfully telling Jimmy Fallon that their relocation is “world news.”

“My wife is Spanish and — is this a problem for anybody out there?” the actor joked on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Nov. 20 as members of the audience gasped. “Of course I’ll be back!”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The 75-year-old continued, “My wife is Spanish and she gave me about seven years here, so we’re going to spend some years in Madrid.”

The couple, who wed in 2018, share sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4, as well as Homer, 24, whom Richard shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell, and Albert, 11, from Alejandra’s marriage to Govind Friedland. Despite the distance from their home in America, the "An Officer and a Gentleman" alum gave a good reason why the move should be a smooth transition for the family.

READ: Eric Roberts Apologizes to Sister Julia Roberts Amid Estrangement

Entertainment News

Crime and Courts 49 mins ago

Danny Masterson's lawyers criticized for contacting rape case jurors

Simone Biles 4 hours ago

Simone Biles to join Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode on NBC's ‘The Voice'

“Our kids are bilingual,” he added, “so they’re gonna flourish there.”

Gere further teased his wife’s big plans for their new home as they’ll be closer to her family.

“My wife, she grew up in a very big Spanish family, like a big Italian family,” he shared. “Her grandmother was kind of the glue that held that altogether, and the grandmother passed away about a year and a half ago, two years ago. So my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family. She’s already planning for, you know, 35 people for Sunday lunches.”

Earlier this year, the "Pretty Woman" star shared insight into how he feels about the big move.

“For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure,” he told Vanity Fair Spain in April, “because I have never lived full-time outside the United States. And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well. For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture.”

E! News and The Tonight Show are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us