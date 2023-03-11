Rihanna and Jay-Z Sent Flowers to Senior Center That Re-Created Her Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna and Jay-Z know talent when they see it!

A group of residents at the Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green in Kentucky went viral after they re-created a part of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show. The TikTok has over 32 million views as of March 9 and thousands of comments praising the group.

The video became so popular that Rihanna and Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation produced the halftime show, took notice and surprised the senior living center with giant bouquets of roses. The assisted living facility shared the sweet gift on the Facebook page.

“Even JAY-Z giving us some love!!” the Feb. 27 post read, adding the hashtag #TikTokStars.

Additionally, the note attached to the large red roses bouquet read, “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation!” and is signed by the hip-hop mogul.

Days after the rapper sent his special gift, the center revealed that Rihanna also delivered a surprise to the group.

“The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered!” read the March 4 caption, with the note attached saying, “You ladies dance was amazing, love Roc Nation, Rihanna.”

In the viral video, all but one of the residents wore white to mimic Rihanna's dancers. As a remix of the singer’s song “Rude Boy” played, they stand in line, side-by-side and then move to the left and right to reveal the person behind them.

When it gets to the end of the line, one resident is dressed in red like Rihanna and holding a microphone as she sings and dances.

“Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show,” they captioned the post.

Rihanna made her return to the stage in years at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a visually impressive 12-song set.

The highlight of the night, however, was when she revealed that she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child. The couple already are parents to a son, born in May 2022.

Since then, the family has posed for the March 2023 issue of British Vogue, where she opened up about the importance of protecting their son — whose name they have yet to reveal — from the public.

Rihanna will once again take center stage at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 where she will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

