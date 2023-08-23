celebrity babies

Rihanna welcomes second child with A$AP Rocky

The couple are also parents to a baby boy born in 2022

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child, a source close to the couple tells NBC News.

"They are enjoying this special time and overwhelmed with happiness," the source said.

Rihanna first revealed her pregnancy in February while performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The singer, who also heads makeup line Fenty Beauty, released a maternity line earlier this month through her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

"The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent," she said in a press release.

