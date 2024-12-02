Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream reveals her favorite aunt

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dream Kardashian doesn’t need help keeping up with her famous family.

The 8-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna recently shared insight into her bond with her dad’s side of the family during an Instagram Live with her mom. And fans didn’t hold back asking her pressing questions, including revealing which one of her aunts — Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — is her favorite.

While Chyna (real name Angela White) prompted her not to answer the question, Dream played it neutral telling the camera with a little laugh, “All of them.”

The Live also got an appearance from Rob, who joined the chat from his account, prompting a special shout out from his daughter who exclaimed, “Hi Daddy.”

Though Rob has stepped back from public life following his appearances on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," he’s always vocal when it comes to celebrating his daughter. Last month, Dream’s parents marked her 8th birthday with sweet Instagram tributes and a soccer-themed birthday party.

After Dream’s "Lovey" (a.k.a. Rob’s mom Kris Jenner) gushed about her in a sweet Instagram post, Rob took to the comments to write, “Happy birthday my baby girl!!!"

As for Chyna — who is also to mom to son King Cairo, 12, with Tyga — she also shared a heartfelt note what it means to be Dream’s mom.

"I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream," she wrote on social media, "you mean the world to me. Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world. I’m so blessed that God decided to make me your mother. I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend. ~ Mommy."

Dream’s time with her cousins has also been put on display. In October, Khloe shared a video of Dream alongside Kim and ex-husband Kanye West's youngest kids Psalm, 5, and Chicago, 6, as well as Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's son Reign, 9, and her and Tristan Thompson’s children True, 7, and Tatum, 2, having a dance party to *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.”

