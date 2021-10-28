Three Sought in Robbery at Home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Dorit Kemsley

Three men are sought in a home invasion robbery Wednesday night at the Southern California home of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley

Sources close to Kemsley confirmed to NBC News the incident occurred, but were unable to provide additional details when contacted.

Officers responded at about 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 17000 block fo Adlon Road in the west San Fernando Valley community of Encino after a report of a home invasion, police said. Three men took an undetermined amount of property, police said.

No arrests were reported Thursday.

The Daily Mail reported that Kemsley was held at gunpoint by the robbers while her young children were in the house. NBC News has reached out to Kemsley’s representatives for more details.

Born in Connecticut, Kemsley is an entrepreneur and TV personality who launched the Dorit International swimwear company in 2009 in New York. She started the Beverly Beach swimwear line in 2019 in Los Angeles.

Kemsley moved to Los Angeles in 2015 after meeting husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley. The couple have two children.