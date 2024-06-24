Robert Pattinson speaks about fatherhood months after welcoming baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Robert Pattinson is one smitten girl dad.

The "Twilight" alum has spoken out for the first time about becoming a father following the birth of his and fiancée Suki Waterhouse's first child, a daughter, earlier this year.

Speaking at the Dior Homme Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris June 21, Pattinson said that having a baby "makes you feel very old and very young," as seen in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The actor, a spokesmodel for the fashion brand, went on to gush about his and Waterhouse's baby girl.

"I'm amazed by how quick their personality comes, at just 3 months" Pattinson said, "I can kinda see who she is already. It's great."

Waterhouse, who got engaged to Pattinson late last year, shared a photo of the couple's baby for the first time in April. In the pic, the "Daisy Jones & The Six" actress holds their little girl, without showing her face. The 32-year-old captioned the Instagram post, "Welcome to the world angel."

Later that month, Waterhouse confirmed they had welcomed a daughter. "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," the "Good Looking" singer said while performing at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

