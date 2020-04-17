Rolling Stones to Join Gaga for TV Event Battling COVID-19

The Rolling Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish for the upcoming TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocacy organization Global Citizenannounced Friday that the Stones will appear Saturday on “One World: Together At Home,” a two-hour televised event that will air at 8 p.m. EDT simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

The Gaga-curated event supports The World Health Organization and will include appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the all-star event, which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.

Before “One World: Together At Home” airs, there will be a six-hour streamed event beginning at 2 p.m. EDT that will honor health care workers. It will air on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital platforms, and will include performances and appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.