Romeo Beckham Debuts Massive Neck Tattoo Inspired By Dad David's Ink

Romeo Beckham is permanently twinning with dad David Beckham.

On Jan. 6, the 19-year-old model, whose mom is Victoria Beckham, showed off the results of two brand-new tattoos to his Instagram Story.

One tattoo on his hand featured a bird, along with the phrase, "Lead with love" underneath it. But it's the second eye-grabbing body art on the back of his neck, which featured angel wings with a cross in the middle, that mirrors a tattoo of his dad's.

In his social media post, Romeo also gave a shout-out to the celebrity tattoo artist that gave him his latest body art, writing, "@_DR_WOO_ MASTERPIECE ONCE AGAIN."

The model also showed off his now inked-up neck in a candid Instagram shot later that day. Romeo's dad is no stranger to ink, with the former soccer player reportedly sporting over 60 tattoos on his body. One of which, according to Men's Health, includes Romeo's name and is located underneath his own angel-winged neck tattoo.

This, however, would be far from the first time Romeo took a page out of his dad's look book.

Last July, the father-son duo had fans stopping mid-scroll when Romeo shared a photo of the two hanging out together -- with matching blonde 'dos -- to his Instagram. In the pic, David rested his head on his son's shoulder and the resemblance was undeniable.

"Twinning handsome fellas [heart emojis]," one follower commented. Another simply added, "Same same, but different." A third chimed in, "Romeo looks more like David than David does!"

And just two months before that, when Romeo first debuted his platinum blonde look in May, his dad stepped up to the plate to take credit where he felt it was simply due. The soccer star -- known for his stylish blonde locks in the late 1990s and early 2000s -- sure to tease Romeo about who did it first, writing, "Nice hair [heart emoji] @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from." For the record, Romeo has since gone back to his darker 'do.

With that being said, we have a feeling David won't have to wonder too much about the answer to this latest inked-up inspiration.