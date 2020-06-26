Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charges

Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate attacks dating back to 2014.

The 67-year-old -- whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt -- was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6.6 million bail. The defense had requested to lower the amount, which was set shortly before he was taken into custody Tuesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

In the bail motion, the LA County District Attorneys Office said that since Tuesday at least 25 women have come forward to make allegations against the defendant, ranging from misdemeanor sexual battery to rape. Those reports remain under investigation, according to the court document.

He appeared in court wearing a face mask and orange jumpsuit.

Jeremy faces three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

He is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. He is also charged with raping a 33-year-old woman and sexually assaulting a 46-year-old woman on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017 and raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar last July, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the case stemmed from a two-year investigation.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy could face a potential maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors cited insufficient evidence to file a case against him in connection with an alleged incident in 2016.

He is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Aug. 31, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

The counts make Jeremy the third man to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Guillod has also pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is in prison in New York and has not been arraigned in Los Angeles, but has repeatedly denied engaging in any nonconsensual sexual acts.