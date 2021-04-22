Ronda Rousey Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Travis Browne

Things are about to get rowdier at Ronda Rousey's house.

The former UFC star and WWE wrestler is pregnant with her and husband Travis Browne's first child. Rousey, 34, and the 38-year-old fellow MMA fighter announced their happy news on YouTube on Wednesday. In the video, Rousey revealed that she is in her second trimester and 18 weeks along.

"Pow! Four months pregnant!" Rousey said in the clip, removing a pillow from her stomach to reveal her baby bump. "I've been pregnant since January. So, four months. Woo, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off. And just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on. And there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later."

The video featured footage from a few of Rousey's ultrasound appointments.

Rousey and Browne did not disclose the sex of their baby but the video did repeatedly promise that the couple would reveal it at some point. However, she did announce her due date.

"Baddest baby on the planet," she said in the video. "Coming to you soon. September 22nd."

This will be Rousey's first child and Browne's third. He has two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage.

Rousey and Browne married in 2017. In 2019, she talked about her desire to start a family with her husband.

"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves," she told E! News. "Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens.

"You know, we're not taking ovulation tests or anything like that. But, I'm also not on the road 200 days a year and taking power bombs every night. So, I'm sure that helps."