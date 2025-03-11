Rosie O'Donnell reveals why she left the US and moved to Ireland

Originally appeared on E! Online

Rosie O'Donnell is packing her bags.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The comedian confirmed she left the U.S. in January in favor of a new life in Ireland with her 12-year-old Clay, whom she shared with late ex-wife Michelle Rounds.

“It's been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” she said in a video posted on TikTok March 11. “The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming, and I'm very grateful.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The 62-year-old—who also shares kids Parker, 29, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, and Vivienne, 22, with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter—added that she’s in the process of procuring her Irish citizenship thanks to her grandparents’ origins in the country, though she admitted she’s experienced bouts of homesickness.

“I miss my other kids,” O'Donnell continued. “I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country.”

As for why the "A League of Their Own" star decided to move overseas, she hinted at recent policies adopted by President Donald Trump, who returned to office Jan. 20 and whom O'Donnell has publicly feuded with over the years.

READ Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Arrested Again After Being Bailed Out by Birth Mother

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back,” she added. “It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

O'Donnell recently sparked speculation she had left the country when she shared that she was learning to drive under new conditions, implying that she was not in North America.

“Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road,” she wrote in a March 7 post on her Instagram page, which is now private. "Hit the curb three times—thought I hit a cat!!!”