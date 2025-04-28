Rupert Grint welcomes ‘secret' baby No. 2 and reveals her bright and sunny name

Rupert Grint, who played the mischievous best friend in the “Harry Potter” movies, still has a bit of that Ron Weasley charm about him.

The 36-year-old actor revealed the arrival of his second baby with partner Georgia Groome in an Instagram post on April 27.

Along with a sweet snap of his daughter wearing a white onesie and a teeny tiny grey cardigan, Grint wrote: “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. ⭐️ A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Grint also seemed to thank their OB-GYN by writing, “Shoutout to @alex.digesu for always delivering.”

Grint and Groome announced the arrival of their first baby — also a girl — in May 2020. Grint's Instagram photo from November 2020 is a sweet image of him snuggling his daughter, Wednesday G. Grint.

When chatting with Dylan Dreyer on TODAY in 2022, Grint admitted that he had shown his daughter (then only 2 years old) “a few of the ‘Harry Potter’ trailers just to see if she can kind of recognize her dad, and she can! She can.”

The proud dad said that Wednesday even has “a Pez dispenser with my head on it,” so she was familiar with seeing him as Ron Weasley.

Even back in 2018, Grint said in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian that he was hoping to eventually become a father.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” he said at the time. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

In a 2021 interview with Glamour, Grint said that after becoming a father, “I’ve changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away.” And though he mentioned the sacrifices he made in his personal life as a result of “Harry Potter” fame, he said he would still support Wednesday if she decided to pursue a film career.

“I would want her to do what she wants, but I think I’d be a real stage mum,” he said at the time.

