Ryan Seacrest's ‘Wheel of Fortune' promo is drawing mixed reactions: Here's why

A new promo for "Wheel of Fortune" is receiving less-than-stellar reviews from some fans of the popular game show.

Posted on Instagram on July 2, the preview features new host, Ryan Seacrest, and Vanna White excitedly announcing the show's return this fall.

Notably absent? Long-time host, Pat Sajak, who retired on June 7 after hosting the show for more than 40 years.

Bidding adieu to fans, Sajak said his final goodbye in a heartfelt speech saying, "Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there," he said.

"It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope. Just a game," Sajak concluded.

The "Wheel of Fortune" host announced he was retiring in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post last summer writing, "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Shortly after, Seacrest was tapped to take over the much-coveted hosting job and the choice has seemingly left some fans unhappy.

"Never like Seacrest. After forty years I’m going to no longer be a wheel watcher. Maggie, Blossom anybody but seacrest. Nope not going to watch," commented one Instagram user about the new "Wheel of Fortune" promo.

Another wrote, "You need someone who will be long term. Ryan has bounced around multiple shows."

A third added, "No thanks … I retired from this show with Pat. I can’t stand Ryan … good luck Vanna."

Despite the critics, however, plenty of others chimed in to show their support for Seacrest whose notable hosting credits include "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "American Idol" and "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

"I have been so anti Ryan since I heard he was the new host and thought I’d never watch my favorite show again, but instant 180. I’m excited to see him do it, I think they did a great job casting him. I was too quick to be negative," said one supporter of the new host.

Coming to Seacrest's defense, another commenter posted, "I can’t pretend I don’t understand why a lot of people are not happy about Ryan Seacrest becoming the new host of WOF. However, for me personally, I’m indifferent to him. I’m going to give him a chance. You got this Ryan, make Pat proud!"

As for Seacrest, he praised his predecessor and wished Sajak luck in his own Instagram post, writing, "Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades."

Seacrest also wrote that Sajak "set the standard for hosts everywhere."

Though Sajak retired from "Wheel of Fortune," his decadeslong co-host, White, is set to remain on the show through the 2025–2026 season.

In his farewell speech, Sajak spoke of his counterpart, thanking White and saying despite the end of their TV partnership, the two would continue to see "plenty of each other" given that they live just five miles apart.

"But I will miss our nightly closes and her laughter and her good nature. She’s a very special woman, and I know you’re all pleased to know that she’ll be back next season,” said Sajak.

Though an official date for the new season of "Wheel of Fortune" has yet to be announced, new episodes are expected to air this September.

In the lively new promo for "Wheel of Fortune," Seacrest to White, "I can't wait to get to work!"

White replies, "Let's get you ready for fall!"

But by the looks of it, Seacrest, who stands amid a cascade of falling confetti in the new preview, doesn't need any help.

"I'm ready!" he announces.

