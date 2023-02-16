Kelly Ripa wasn't sure Ryan Seacrest was going to find "The One."

As she joked on an episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan" last year, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'" But that was certainly before she met his girlfriend, model Aubrey Paige.

Paige, 25, and Seacrest, 48, struck up a romance nearly two years ago, with Paige admitting on Instagram, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man."

It was last spring when Seacrest finally introduced her to his co-host Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, to glowing reviews. "If you two break up I'm going into seclusion," Ripa told Seacrest on air. "I am so fond of her." She even recalled joking to Paige, "We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."

The pair went on to make their red carpet debut in June 2022, posing for photos together at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's Netflix documentary "Halftime."

And although Seacrest—who just announced his departure from "Live With Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons—keeps details of their romance private, Paige recently gave a glimpse inside their relationship. In honor of Valentine's Day, she shared several photos of the couple, including intimate shots of them enjoying time at the beach and on dinner dates.

What else do they love to do together? Well, last summer, Paige—who lists her passions as screenwriting, travel, fashion and fitness—revealed their favorite foodie adventures in the kitchen. At the time, she posted silly matching photos of the duo and wrote, "Hello and welcome to our test kitchen… where two people obsessed with food try to teach other how to cook."

Sharing her philosophy that "a great weekend always involves cooking with a view," she noted that her hidden talents are "DJing, Sous-chef'ing, taste testing and documenting the entire process all at the same time."