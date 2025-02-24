SAG Awards 2025: See the full list of winners

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Feb. 23, with Kristen Bell hosting the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Bell started the show with a rendition of her hit song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from the Disney animated musical "Frozen," but instead dubbed to be "Do You Want to Be an Actor?"

Many of the night's nominees were featured in an accompanying video featuring their early roles, from Selena Gomez in "Barney & Friends" to Colin Farrell as "unnamed man."

Bell, who was up for a nomination herself for her role in "Nobody Wants This," also reprised her role from the original "Gossip Girl" alongside Leighton Meester, who played Blair Waldorf in the iconic series.

As for the wins, Timothée Chalamet won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for “A Complete Unknown" and Demi Moore won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her part in "The Substance."

Kieran Culkin also continued his winning streak at awards shows this year for his supporting role in "A Real Pain," an original screenplay written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, and gave a very Kieran Culkin acceptance speech — taking a shot at Adrien Brody, and counting down the seconds he had left.

On the television side, “Shōgun” scooped up four awards throughout the night, while "Only Murders in the Building” took home two trophies.

Keep reading for the full list of winners.

Film

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora”

Winner: “Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Winner: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Winner: Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Winner: Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Pérez”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Winner: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

Winner: “The Fall Guy”

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

Television

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Bridgerton”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

Winner: “Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Winner: Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

Winner: “Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Winner: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Winner: Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Winner: Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Winner: Colin Ferrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Penguin”

Winner: “Shōgun”

