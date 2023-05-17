Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Dances Her Way to 24 Million Followers in Bathrobe Celebration

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress showed off her dance moves while rocking a white bathrobe

By Julia Elbaba

Getty

Salma Hayek celebrated 24 million Instagram followers in style.

The 56-year-old actress posted a video of herself dancing around a hotel room with her friends. Hayek was dressed in a white bathrobe and appeared to be in the process of getting her hair and makeup done.

"24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄," Hayek wrote underneath the video on Tuesday. "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She also wished her friend a happy birthday at the end of the post.

Fans of the "From Dusk Till Dawn" actress showed much love, commenting on her Instagram post.

"Is @salmahayek aging backwards……not fair ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one user wrote.

Entertainment News

television 6 mins ago

Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Say He Goes ‘Full on Rambo' When Meeting Boyfriends

Celebrity News 19 mins ago

Taylor Lautner and Wife Taylor Share How Their Family Members Identify Them

"Salma is my spirit animal ❤️," a second commented.

"You Deserve it Goddess❣️🥰🙌🏽 Thank you for always inspiring us women and the world in so many ways❣️🙏🏽🥰," another said.

It's hard to believe Hayek will be able to top these moves when she hits 25 million Instagram followers.

This article tagged under:

Salma HayekCelebrity News
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us