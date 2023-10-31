Salma Hayek pays tribute to ‘Fools Rush In' costar Matthew Perry

Originally appeared on E! Online

Salma Hayek will always be there for Matthew Perry.

The "House of Gucci" actress shared a touching tribute to the "Friends" star following his death at age 54 on Oct. 28.

"Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us," Salma wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. "It's taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 57-year-old Hayek reflected on the friendship they formed while filming the 1997 drama "Fools Rush In" together, where two strangers have a one-night stand in Las Vegas that leads to a pregnancy.

"I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In," Hayek recalled, "and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude."

The Most Shocking Revelations From Matthew Perry's Memoir

Concluding her touching message with a note to the late actor, she said, "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

Alongside her poignant words, Hayek shared photos of herself and Perry, including one of the two hugging.

Another picture was a group shot with George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, while a screenshot of Perry speaking about filming "Fools Rush In" rounded out the carousel.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Matthew Perry. Following the heartbreaking news that the "Friends" star passed away at the age of 5s, social media was flooded with touching tributes to the late actor. The official social media account for the sitcom "Friends," which Perry starred in as Chandler Bing from 1994 to 2004, shared their condolences on X. "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans," the account shared. Selma Blair, Shannen Doherty, and more also honored Perry on social media just hours after his death. "Saturday Night Live" shared a portrait of the late actor at the end of the show. The actor died in an apparent drowning Oct. 28, a representative and law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News.

The snap showed a fan's question: "Is playing Chandler your most treasured role or is it some other role?" to which Perry responded, "I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @Salmahayek—that was probably my best movie."

Perry's rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News on Oct. 28 that the actor died in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles. The law enforcement source also told the outlet that there were no signs of foul play and the incident was treated as a water rescue.

However, as of Oct. 30, Perry's official cause of death has been "deferred" pending the result of a toxicology test, according to NBC News, citing a report obtained from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.