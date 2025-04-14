Why Sami Sheen told dad Charlie Sheen to not contact her ‘ever again'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sami Sheen is setting boundaries.

The eldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen recently revealed it was a recent surgery that was the final straw amid her strained relationship with her father, causing her to cut off contact with him.

“We haven't we haven't spoken on the phone in almost a year, and then we haven't texted in a little over six months,” Sami Sheen, 21, explained on Gia Giudice’s "Casual Chaos" podcast April 14. “He was working on his own stuff and like pretty busy, so we weren't even that close anymore. But then I really got frustrated because it was when I got my nose surgery. I was really mad that he couldn't even like call me or anything to see if I made it out of surgery.”

And while Sami Sheen acknowledged the surgery was not “life or death,” she added “it’s still the support of it.”

She further explained that while Charlie Sheen texted her a day later, their conversation soon “tumbled into something really big,” after which Sami Sheen decided to distance herself from the "Two and a Half Men" alum. She ultimately decided to block her father, she added, because he was sending her “some crazy stuff.”

“I've had him blocked for a minute now,” Sami Sheen said. “I had to block his email as well, and then he actually got a new number on Christmas to text me other crazy stuff where I had to block that number. I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy.’”

The OnlyFans model also spoke to how her relationship with Charlie Sheen differs from the one her sister Lola Sheen has with him.

“Him and Lola are really close and he always goes over to hers,” Sami Sheen said of her 19-year-old sister. “I think she also just like hates getting involved in like arguments and stuff, and she'll like tell me, ‘Well, you only have one dad, like you should text him.’ like of course, you have no idea the stuff he was sending me. So it is a little frustrating that he will like bring her gifts and like go say hi to her.”

She added, “We're very different. But I don't blame her, because sometimes it is a little easier just kind of not dealing with it.”

For her part, Lola Sheen recently opened up about her newfound closeness with Charlie Sheen, which she described as “such a blessing.”

"My relationship with my dad has definitely improved," Lola Sheen added during the April 1 episode of "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things." "We started getting pedicures together every two or three weeks and that's our favorite thing to do together."

She noted, “I’m so close with him right now.”

