Sandra Bullock Reveals Why She's Taking a Break From Acting

Sandra Bullock is putting Hollywood on the back burner — for now

The 57-year-old actress confirmed she is taking a break from acting to focus on her family. During an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" this week, Bullock explained she doesn't know how long her hiatus will be, but said she needs to take a step back and be "in the place that makes me happiest," meaning more time at home with her kids: Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," she said, calling her acting career a "24/7" commitment. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

She explained, "That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

Instead of reading scripts, Bullock said her new to-do list will revolve around her kids.

"Servicing their every need," she said of her future plans. "Their social calendar."

The rom-com queen touched on the topic during a screening of her new romance-adventure movie "The Lost City" during the SXSW festival. During a Q&A, an audience member brought up Bullock's role as a producer in George Lopez's sitcom and asked if she was planning on doing more creative work with the Hispanic and Chicana communities.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Sandra Bullock's Best Roles

"I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities. I would love to [continue doing that] when I'm done being a mom," she said on March 12. per Variety. "I'll get back to it. I don't know when. Probably when they're teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds."

In December, the "Bird Box" star opened up about being a mom during an episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk."

"I knew I would be a mother, but I knew I wouldn't be a mother at a young age," Bullock said, adding that she was focused on her acting career before deciding to adopt. "That was all that I had. That was my joy. I was on a wheel, but it's hard when society is breathing down your neck going, 'You have to do [motherhood] this way.'"

She recalled Louis being "put into my arms" when he was just 10 days old in 2010. "I just knew and I said, 'This is my path.'"

Bullock also gave credit to her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, whom she began dating in 2015 as her daughter's adoption through the foster care system was finalized. Describing him as a "very patient" man and "a saint," the Oscar winner explained that Randall is "the right human being" to be a part of her family.

"He's the example I would want my children to have," she continued. "I don't always agree with him and he doesn't always agree with me, but he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

Bullock said that if her children can learn from Randall and "if that is where they feel drawn to, then he's the exact right parent to be in this position."