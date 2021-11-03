If you just couldn't help but wonder what it would be like to live in Carrie Bradshaw's New York City apartment, you're in luck.

Sarah Jessica Parker is hosting two one-night stays for up to two guests each at a re-creation of her "Sex and the City" character's Upper East Side brownstone on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13.

The experience is in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Airbnb in honor of the upcoming release of the "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That...," which hits HBO Max this December.

So what can fans expect for their stay? Upon their arrival, visitors will receive a virtual greeting from SJP herself. They'll also have the opportunity to sip Cosmopolitans and play dress-up in Carrie's closet--and yes, the Patricia Field tutu seen in the opening credits will be there. But that's not all. Visitors will also enjoy brunch in the Chelsea neighborhood, as well as a styling session and photo shoot.

"The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the 'Sex and the City' story has been such a joy," Parker said in a press release. "I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

Already packing your bags? Booking opens at noon EST on Nov. 8. The experience costs $23 dollars per night (plus taxes and fees) in honor of "Sex and the City" first airing 23 years ago. Guests are responsible for their travel to and from New York.

For a peek inside the apartment, scroll on.

Tara Rice

A Stylish Stay

Welcome to the recreation of Carrie's home, where the writer and fashionista wrote all of her famous columns.

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

Dream Closet

"Quintessentially Carrie, the closet is the star of this New York City apartment," the Airbnb listing states, "filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon."

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

Accessories Galore

Do we spot a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker stilettos in there?

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

The Bedroom

If these walls could talk! After a full day, you can relax in Carrie's bedroom.

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

Delightful Design

Who wouldn't want to unwind in this charming space?

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

Beautiful Built-Ins

And there's plenty of storage for all your treasures.

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

Office Area

In the corner is a desk with a window view. And no, that's not a breakup Post-It. It's just the Wi-Fi password.

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

A Space to Write

Whether you want to type up a column or just check your emails, this spot has everything you need.

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

Ring, Ring

And if you need to make a call on a rotary phone, this place has you covered.

Kate Glicksberg/Airbnb

All in the Details

In fact, there are several darling details throughout the apartment that will take fans back to when the series all began, like this necklace and phone.