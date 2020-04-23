SNL From Home

’Saturday Night Live’ Announces Second At-Home Episode

No host or musical guest for this Saturday's edition was announced

Saturday Night Live Cast during a Zoom call
"Saturday Night Live"/Zoom

Let's do it again. "Saturday Night Live" is returning to a television screen near you this Saturday as the cast works from home again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was revealed Thursday on the SNL Twitter feed, accompanied by a video of the cast joining in a video conference call. 

Saturday's show will be the second produced remotely, with cast filming sketches from home. The first, which aired April 11, was hosted by Tom Hanks, with Chris Martin as musical guest. No host or musical guest for this Saturday's edition was announced.

This article tagged under:

SNL From HomeSaturday Night Live
