Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Guthrie anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she had "a little sniffle, but not much more than that"

Savannah Guthrie

"TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

She anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she was feeling well, "little sniffles, but not much more than that."

"Trading places w @hodakotb! Feeling fine - be back in studi soon ;)," she tweeted.

It comes less than a week after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID. Kotb was back in the studio Monday morning after receiving two subsequent negative tests.

COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, jumping more than 200% in the last two weeks, according to an analysis by NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Savannah GuthrieCOVID-19today show
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us