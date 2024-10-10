Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' attorney reveals ‘roughest' part of prison life

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sean "Diddy" Combs is not stomaching prison food too well, according to his legal team.

After the rapper was ordered remain in jail to await his trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and using transportation to engage in prostitution, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo shared insight into how he's handing life behind bars.

"I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it," Agnifilo told reporters outside of a New York courthouse Oct. 10, per New York Daily News. Combs' other attorney Anthony L. Ricco added that the 54-year-old is "making an adjustment" amid his legal setback.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being closely monitored in jail as he awaits trial in his sex trafficking case.

"Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get," Ricco said, according to NBC News. "Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

Combs — who has pleaded not guilty to his charges — is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. According to a Federal Bureau of Prisons handbook obtained by E! News, the detention center offers "regular, heart healthy and no-flesh dietary options" to its inmates, as well as access to purchase food from the commissary.

Food options on the commissary list include tuna in chili sauce, honey buns, cashews, instant grits, protein bars and spam.

Amid his incarceration, Combs has been placed on suicide watch, a common practice not indicative of mental state for high-profile individuals upon admittance to a federal facility.

His trial is set for May 5, 2025, with Grammy winner likely to testify in court.

"I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand," Agnifilo previously said of Combs on TMZ’s documentary "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment." "I think he is very eager to tell his story."

“These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide,” he noted. “He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”