See How Harry Styles Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Concert Hours After Her Death

Harry Styles paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II during one of his sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden

By Tamantha Gunn

Harry Styles left it all on stage for Queen Elizabeth II.

Hours after news surfaced that Her Majesty had died at her Balmoral Estate, the "As It Was" singer, 28, honored her while performing on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service," the British artist told the crowd in the arena Sept. 8 as everyone cheered and clapped. "Thank you, Madison Square Garden."

Harry's sweet gesture comes after the Royal Family's Twitter account shared that the Queen had passed away at her home in Scotland at the age of 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the tweet read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The monarch died hours after Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were "concerned" about her declining health and recommended that she "remain under medical supervision." The announcement prompted several of her family members, including Prince HarryPrince William and King Charles III, to rush to Balmoral to be by her side.

Since the Queen's death, tributes have been ushering in from people from across the world, including several other musicians.

Dionne Warwick tweeted, "The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her. She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming ‘I Say A Little Prayer' as a favorite. Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom."

Elton John shared a statement on his social media accounts, saying that he was "deeply saddened" by the Queen's death.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth," the "Rocket Man" singer wrote. "Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

