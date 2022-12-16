See Margot Robbie's Fantastic ‘Barbie' Transformation in Teaser Trailer

We no longer have to beg for more "Barbie" footage — the first teaser has arrived.

That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."

That is, until Barbie. As the trailer shows, once Barbie arrived on the scene, kids left their baby dolls in the dust in favor of the blonde Mattel toy — played by Robbie in the live-action film.

In addition to Robbie in a retro bathing suit, the teaser also features Gosling, as Ken, actor Simu Liu dancing, and a glimpse of Issa Rae cheering.

While not much in known about the plot of the film, fans can mark their calendars for July 21, when the movie will officially hit theaters.

Last month, Will Ferrell — who also stars in the film — shared some insight into its storyline. "It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," he told WSJ Magazine Nov. 21. "It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical — just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."

As for the script, Ferrell teased, "Boy, when I read it, I was like, 'This is fantastic.' I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who's just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but...anyway, that's what excites me."

