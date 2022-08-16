See Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Couple Up in First-Look Photos From Their Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute'

Break out the popcorn, because Peacock's about to deliver what's sure to be your new favorite rom-com.

The streamer announced on Aug. 16 that "Meet Cute," its new original film from Weed Road Pictures starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

"Meet Cute" follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who meet and seemingly fall in love at first sight--until it's revealed their magical date wasn't fate at all. Sheila's actually got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn," director Alex Lehmann said in a press release for the film's announcement. "Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make. I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Added Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming, "We are thrilled to add "Meet Cute" to our slate of Peacock original movies this Fall. It's the perfect film to join Peacock's catalogue as the service continues to expand with a range of films for every fan and occasion."

For a sneak peek at what's to come during the dreamy flick, take a look at the first photos from Meet Cute below.

Don't miss the film's debut on Sept. 21 on Peacock.

