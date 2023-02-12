See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Published 2 hours ago • Updated 36 mins ago Nine-time Grammy-winning artist Rihanna took the stage and performed a medley of her greatest hits, including "Where Have You Been", "We Found Love" and "Umbrella". 9 photos 1/9 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 2/9 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 3/9 Rob Carr/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 4/9 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 5/9 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 6/9 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 7/9 Charlie Riedel/AP Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 8/9 Rob Carr/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 9/9 David J. Phillip/AP Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. This article tagged under: Super Bowl Halftime ShowSuper Bowl LVII More Photo Galleries Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII Photos: How Super Bowl Ticket Designs Evolved Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore