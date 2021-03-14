See Photos of the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet

While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles

6 photos
1/6
Kevin Mazur
Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
2/6
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
3/6
Kevin Mazur
H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
4/6
Kevin Mazur
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Phoebe Bridgers attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
5/6
Kevin Mazur
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Ben Winston attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
6/6
Kevin Mazur
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Bad Bunny attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

This article tagged under:

GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammys 2021

