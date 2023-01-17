Celebrity Relationships

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Step Out Together Amid Romance Rumors

Amid romance speculation, The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Selena Gomez hung out together at a bowling alley in New York City

By Kelly Gilmore

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to be getting closer.

The "Same Old Love" singer and The Chainsmokers musician recently went bowling at The Gutter in Manhattan, the manager confirms to E! News.

As seen in photos published by Page Six Jan. 17, Gomez and Taggart kept it casual, with him sporting a camouflage-print long-sleeve shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Gomez wore a black long-sleeve top and matching bottoms for the sporty occasion on Jan. 15.

Their New York hangout comes amid reports that the pair are dating; however, neither star has publicly confirmed where they stand.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

E! News has reached out to their reps but hasn't received a comment.

Taggart, 33, previously dated model Chantel Jeffries, making their relationship public in July 2020. Less than a year later, People reported the pair split up in April 2021.

Taggart's dating history also reportedly includes being linked to model Meredith Mickelson in 2018 and having a years-long relationship with Haley Rowe, which came to a close in 2017.

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19, 2022

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

Crime and Courts 19 hours ago

Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Found Unable to Stand Trial for Rape

As for Gomez, she has been in public romances with ZeddThe Weeknd and Justin Bieber—a relationship that began in 2011 but ultimately ended in 2018.

In her Apple TV+ documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," Gomez opened up about her breakup from Bieber and the feelings that followed.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing," she said during the documentary. "But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity RelationshipsSelena Gomez
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us