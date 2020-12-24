Selena to Receive Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

Selena Quintanilla Perez, famously known simply as Selena, will be posthumously honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys, NBC News reports.

The beloved Tejana singer was selected as a recipient of the Recording Academy's award to recognize her outstanding accomplishments in the music industry. The bilingual singer and music icon's life was cut short 25 years ago after she was murdered at 23 by her fan club manager in 1995.

The posthumous award will be presented at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, 2021.

