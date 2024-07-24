politics

Why are there no girl presidents? Sen. Elizabeth Warren said it's just like the ‘Minions'

Sen. Warren answered questions from kids on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

By Jessie Castellano

Getty Images

What do "Minions" movies and female presidents have in common? A lot, according to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

In a recent episode of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sen. Warren made a guest appearance Tuesday night, answering a question from a 5-year-old who asked why there aren’t any girl presidents. This comes at a time when Vice President Kamala Harris seeks the Democratic presidential nomination.

“The answer is simple. There haven’t been any girl presidents yet, but someday there will be,” said Warren. “Just like, how for a long time the Minions didn’t have their own movie and then in 2015, BAM, the first Minions movie came out. And before you know it, there was a second Minions movie and who knows how many Minions movies there will be. So, you just need that first Minions movie to show all the other Minions movies that it’s possible.”

Warren started with her charming explanation but added a more serious answer at the end.


“Also, sexism,” she said.

Conversations about the impact of sexism in politics are not new, but NBC News reports that Democrats are cautiously optimistic that Harris may be able to overcome that hurdle in the race.

