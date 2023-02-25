Shakira Sings About Being ‘Hurt' After Seeing Her Ex With His New Girlfriend in Karol G Song ‘TQG'

Shakira is once again singing about her heartache and an ex who “hurt” her in her new collaboration with Karol G, “TQG.”
The song’s title is an acronym for “Te Quedó Grande” and roughly translates to “I’m too good for you.” The phrase was used in Shakira’s previous revenge track, “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which many took as a clap back to her former relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.
This time around, the Latin icon teams up with the fellow Colombian artist to sing about watching an ex move on from their relationship and how the singers have become stronger since they parted ways. Of course, there are a couple zingers in there about their former partner wanting them back.
“What she doesn’t know is that you’re still looking at all my stories,” Karol sings in Spanish, while Shakira adds, “My life got better and you are no longer welcome here.”
As for Karol, the 30-year-old singer was previously engaged to Anuel AA. After a two-year engagement, they called it quits in April 2021. The rapper would go on to marry Yailin La Más Viral, but have since announced their separation.
Shakira and Piqué announced their separation after 11 years together in June 2022. They share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.
“TQG” is featured on Karol’s new album, “Mańana Será Bonito,” which was released on Feb. 24.
Read the full English lyrics translation for “TQG” below
KAROL G
Whoever told you that a void is filled with another person is lying to you
It’s like covering up a wound with makeup
You can’t see it, but you can feel it
You left saying you got over me
And you got yourself a new girlfriend
What she doesn’t know is that you’re still looking at all my stories
CHORUS
Baby, what happened?
Didn’t you say you were over me?
What are you doing looking for me?
If you know that I don’t repeat mistakes
Tell your new girl that I don’t compete for men
And to stop trying because at least I had you looking good
SHAKIRA
Seeing you with the new girl hurt me
But now I'm focusing on myself
I’ve forgotten what we lived together
And that’s what has you offended
And even my life got better and you are no longer welcome here
And what your girlfriend said about me, it doesn't make me angry, it makes me laugh
KAROL G
I don’t have time for anything that doesn't benefit me
I changed my direction
Making money like a sport
Filling my bank account with shows, parking and the passport
I am stronger, that's what the reports say
SHAKIRA
Now you want to come back, it shows
Hold on, I’m no idiot
KAROL G
You forgot that I'm in another (relationship)
And that this Bichota was too good for you
CHORUS
Baby, what happened?
Didn’t you say you were over me?
What are you doing looking for me
If you know that I don’t repeat mistakes
Tell your new girl that I don’t compete for men
And to stop trying because at least I had you looking good
SHAKIRA
You left, and I became a triple “M”
Much hotter, much tougher, much lighter
KAROL G
I'm never getting back together with you
You are bad luck
Because now blessings rain down on me
And you want to come back, I knew it
Liking my photo
SHAKIRA
You, looking to eat out
Me, saying that it was monotony
And you want to come back, I knew it
Liking my photo
KAROL G
You look happy with your new life
But, if she knew that you still look for me
CHORUS
Baby, what happened?
Didn’t you say you were over me?
What are you doing looking for me
If you know that I don’t repeat mistakes
Tell your new girl that I don’t compete for men
Doesn’t she have a good hand on you, at least I had you looking good
KAROL G
My love, it's because you really distanced yourself
And from afar, I can't see you
SHAKIRA
TQM (I love you a lot), but TQG (I'm too good for you)
Barranquilla, Medallo
Read the full Spanish lyrics
KAROL G
La que te dijo que un vacío se llena con otra persona te miente
Es como tapar una herida con maquillaje, no se ve, pero se siente
Te fuiste diciendo que me superaste (Ey) y te conseguiste nueva novia (Novia)
Lo que ella no sabe es que tú todavía me está’ viendo toa’ la historia’ (No; papi)
CHORUS
Bebé, ¿qué fue?, ¿no pues que muy tragaíto’? (-íto’)
¿Qué haces buscándome el la’o? Si sabes que yo errores no repito (Ey, papi)
Dile a tu nueva bebé que por hombres no compito
Que deje de estar tirando, que al meno’ yo te tenía bonito
SHAKIRA
Verte con la nueva me dolió (Dolió)
Pero ya estoy puesta pa’ lo mío
Lo que vivimos se me olvidó
Y eso e’ lo que te tiene ofendido
Que hasta la vida me mejoró
Por acá ya no eres bienvenido
Vi lo que tu novia me tiró
Eso no da ni rabia, yo me río, yo me río
KAROL G
No tengo tiempo pa’ lo que no aporte, ya cambié mi norte
Haciendo dinero como deporte (Ah)
Llenando la cuenta, los show’, el parking y el pasaporte (Ey)
‘Toy más dura dicen los reporte’
SHAKIRA
Ahora tú quieres volver, se te nota, mmm, sí
‘Pérame ahí, que yo soy idiota (Ah)
KAROL G
Se te olvidó que estoy en otra
Y que te quedó grande La Bichota
CHORUS
Bebé, ¿qué fue? (Fue), ¿no pues que muy tragaíto’? (Ah)
¿Qué haces buscándome el la’o? (Ey) Si sabes que yo errores no repito
Dile a tu nueva bebé que por hombres no compito
Que deje de estar tirando, que al menos yo te tenía bonito (Shakira, Shakira)
SHAKIRA
Tú te fuiste y yo me puse triple M
Más buena, más dura, más leve
KAROL G
Volver contigo never, tú eres la mala suerte
Porque ahora la’ bendicione’ me llueven
Y quiere’ volver, ya lo suponía
Dándole like a la foto mía
SHAKIRA
Tú buscando por fuera la comida
Yo diciendo que era monotonía
Y ahora quieres volver, ya lo suponía
Dándole like a la foto mía (A la mía)
KAROL G
Te ves feliz con tu nueva vida
Pero si ella supiera que me busca’ todavía
CHORUS
Bebé, ¿qué fue? (Fue), ¿no pues que muy tragaíto’? (Ah)
¿Qué haces buscándome el la’o? (Ey) Si sabes que yo errores no repito
Dile a tu nueva bebé que por hombres no compito (Mueve el culito)
Que no tiene buena mano, y al menos yo te tenía bonito
KAROL G
Mi amor, es que usted se alejó mucho
Y yo de lejos ya no veo, bebé
SHAKIRA
TQM pero TQG, jajaja
Barranquilla, Medallo
What does Bichota mean?
In Puerto Rican slang, the masculine form of the word means a drug dealer. But Karol told NBC's Jimmy Fallon last year that she wanted it to mean something less "rough" when she put it in her work.
"For me, the word is like, powerful," she said. "I wanted to create a bichota but the meaning is going to be like a boss b---- girl, powerful, great, amazing, doing her thing by herself."
