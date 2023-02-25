Shakira Sings About Being ‘Hurt' After Seeing Her Ex With His New Girlfriend in Karol G Song ‘TQG'

Shakira is once again singing about her heartache and an ex who “hurt” her in her new collaboration with Karol G, “TQG.”

The song’s title is an acronym for “Te Quedó Grande” and roughly translates to “I’m too good for you.” The phrase was used in Shakira’s previous revenge track, “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which many took as a clap back to her former relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.

This time around, the Latin icon teams up with the fellow Colombian artist to sing about watching an ex move on from their relationship and how the singers have become stronger since they parted ways. Of course, there are a couple zingers in there about their former partner wanting them back.

“What she doesn’t know is that you’re still looking at all my stories,” Karol sings in Spanish, while Shakira adds, “My life got better and you are no longer welcome here.”

As for Karol, the 30-year-old singer was previously engaged to Anuel AA. After a two-year engagement, they called it quits in April 2021. The rapper would go on to marry Yailin La Más Viral, but have since announced their separation.

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation after 11 years together in June 2022. They share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

“TQG” is featured on Karol’s new album, “Mańana Será Bonito,” which was released on Feb. 24.

Read the full English lyrics translation for “TQG” below

KAROL G

Whoever told you that a void is filled with another person is lying to you

It’s like covering up a wound with makeup

You can’t see it, but you can feel it

You left saying you got over me

And you got yourself a new girlfriend

What she doesn’t know is that you’re still looking at all my stories

CHORUS

Baby, what happened?

Didn’t you say you were over me?

What are you doing looking for me?

If you know that I don’t repeat mistakes

Tell your new girl that I don’t compete for men

And to stop trying because at least I had you looking good

SHAKIRA

Seeing you with the new girl hurt me

But now I'm focusing on myself

I’ve forgotten what we lived together

And that’s what has you offended

And even my life got better and you are no longer welcome here

And what your girlfriend said about me, it doesn't make me angry, it makes me laugh

KAROL G

I don’t have time for anything that doesn't benefit me

I changed my direction

Making money like a sport

Filling my bank account with shows, parking and the passport

I am stronger, that's what the reports say

SHAKIRA

Now you want to come back, it shows

Hold on, I’m no idiot

KAROL G

You forgot that I'm in another (relationship)

And that this Bichota was too good for you

CHORUS

Baby, what happened?

Didn’t you say you were over me?

What are you doing looking for me

If you know that I don’t repeat mistakes

Tell your new girl that I don’t compete for men

And to stop trying because at least I had you looking good

SHAKIRA

You left, and I became a triple “M”

Much hotter, much tougher, much lighter

KAROL G

I'm never getting back together with you

You are bad luck

Because now blessings rain down on me

And you want to come back, I knew it

Liking my photo

SHAKIRA

You, looking to eat out

Me, saying that it was monotony

And you want to come back, I knew it

Liking my photo

KAROL G

You look happy with your new life

But, if she knew that you still look for me

CHORUS

Baby, what happened?

Didn’t you say you were over me?

What are you doing looking for me

If you know that I don’t repeat mistakes

Tell your new girl that I don’t compete for men

Doesn’t she have a good hand on you, at least I had you looking good

KAROL G

My love, it's because you really distanced yourself

And from afar, I can't see you

SHAKIRA

TQM (I love you a lot), but TQG (I'm too good for you)

Barranquilla, Medallo

Read the full Spanish lyrics

KAROL G

La que te dijo que un vacío se llena con otra persona te miente

Es como tapar una herida con maquillaje, no se ve, pero se siente

Te fuiste diciendo que me superaste (Ey) y te conseguiste nueva novia (Novia)

Lo que ella no sabe es que tú todavía me está’ viendo toa’ la historia’ (No; papi)

CHORUS

Bebé, ¿qué fue?, ¿no pues que muy tragaíto’? (-íto’)

¿Qué haces buscándome el la’o? Si sabes que yo errores no repito (Ey, papi)

Dile a tu nueva bebé que por hombres no compito

Que deje de estar tirando, que al meno’ yo te tenía bonito

SHAKIRA

Verte con la nueva me dolió (Dolió)

Pero ya estoy puesta pa’ lo mío

Lo que vivimos se me olvidó

Y eso e’ lo que te tiene ofendido

Que hasta la vida me mejoró

Por acá ya no eres bienvenido

Vi lo que tu novia me tiró

Eso no da ni rabia, yo me río, yo me río

KAROL G

No tengo tiempo pa’ lo que no aporte, ya cambié mi norte

Haciendo dinero como deporte (Ah)

Llenando la cuenta, los show’, el parking y el pasaporte (Ey)

‘Toy más dura dicen los reporte’

SHAKIRA

Ahora tú quieres volver, se te nota, mmm, sí

‘Pérame ahí, que yo soy idiota (Ah)

KAROL G

Se te olvidó que estoy en otra

Y que te quedó grande La Bichota

CHORUS

Bebé, ¿qué fue? (Fue), ¿no pues que muy tragaíto’? (Ah)

¿Qué haces buscándome el la’o? (Ey) Si sabes que yo errores no repito

Dile a tu nueva bebé que por hombres no compito

Que deje de estar tirando, que al menos yo te tenía bonito (Shakira, Shakira)

SHAKIRA

Tú te fuiste y yo me puse triple M

Más buena, más dura, más leve

KAROL G

Volver contigo never, tú eres la mala suerte

Porque ahora la’ bendicione’ me llueven

Y quiere’ volver, ya lo suponía

Dándole like a la foto mía

SHAKIRA

Tú buscando por fuera la comida

Yo diciendo que era monotonía

Y ahora quieres volver, ya lo suponía

Dándole like a la foto mía (A la mía)

KAROL G

Te ves feliz con tu nueva vida

Pero si ella supiera que me busca’ todavía

CHORUS

Bebé, ¿qué fue? (Fue), ¿no pues que muy tragaíto’? (Ah)

¿Qué haces buscándome el la’o? (Ey) Si sabes que yo errores no repito

Dile a tu nueva bebé que por hombres no compito (Mueve el culito)

Que no tiene buena mano, y al menos yo te tenía bonito

KAROL G

Mi amor, es que usted se alejó mucho

Y yo de lejos ya no veo, bebé

SHAKIRA

TQM pero TQG, jajaja

Barranquilla, Medallo

What does Bichota mean?

In Puerto Rican slang, the masculine form of the word means a drug dealer. But Karol told NBC's Jimmy Fallon last year that she wanted it to mean something less "rough" when she put it in her work.

"For me, the word is like, powerful," she said. "I wanted to create a bichota but the meaning is going to be like a boss b---- girl, powerful, great, amazing, doing her thing by herself."

