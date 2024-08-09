Shawn Mendes reveals he was ‘about to be a father' in new single

Originally appeared on E! Online

Now why is Shawn Mendes saying this?

The 26-year-old released two singles “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough?” off of his upcoming album "Shawn" on Aug. 8 — and in the former, he hints at a pregnancy scare.

“I thought I was about to be a father,” Mendes sings on the track. “Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid / Sometimes I still cry out for my mother.”



Elsewhere on the track, the “Stitches” singer — who has previously been linked to Camila Cabello, Jocelyne Miranda and Sabrina Carpenter — details grappling with his past and current decisions, including leaving a past relationship.

“Sweating through the sheets, shakin' in bed,” Mendes sings. “Visions of her naked in my head / But I went off and chose myself instead.”

For Mendes, the process of creating the new music has been like “medicine,” he admitted.

“Two years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was,” the Grammy winner, who has been open about his mental health struggles, wrote in a July Instagram post. “A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.”

Around the time mentioned in his personal post, he was still coming off of his 2021 breakup from Camila Cabello — although the duo briefly rekindled their romance during the summer of 2023.

And while, more recently, the “Señorita” duet partners caught up at the Copa America championship, Cabello has previously shared that her relationship with Mendes will likely not be romantic again.

“It doesn't feel right,” she reflected on "Call Her Daddy " in April. “I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that — and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good, like ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on.’"