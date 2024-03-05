Sinbad thanks fans for support in new video 3 years after stroke: ‘I feel those prayers'

Comedian Sinbad returned to Instagram on March 4, in his first appearance on the social networking platform since November 2022, after he suffered a stroke in 2020.

The video opened with Sinbad watching a video of himself appearing remotely at a recent “A Different World” cast appearance during its 10-city tour at historically Black colleges and universities.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!” he captioned this new post, along with the hashtags #WeGettinThereYall and #ADifferentWorld.

“Man, that was so cool. ‘A Different World’ going to Atlanta, going to Morehouse College, on the campuses and getting a chance to be on a Zoom and say something to the kids,” he said about the excited reaction he received when he appeared on screen.

“It’s wild that the kids even know who I am. That’s beautiful. Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me. Thank you so much.”

After the comedian, born David Adkins, had his stroke in 2020, his family created a website to update fans about his progress. He has been mostly out of the public eye since then, with his last Instagram post in November 2022 depicting him using a walker and encouraging people to visit the website.

In his new Instagram video, the comedian said he appreciates all the kind words that have come his way.

“God has been with us, and he’s carried me,” he said. “Well, he’s carried me through my whole life, and it means so much when I hear from y’all and you tell me, ‘Sinbad, keep going,’ saying, ‘Sinbad, we’re sending prayers. We’re praying. My family’s praying for you.’ Those words are important and I feel it. I feel those prayers.”

Sinbad, who played Walter Oakes on “A Different World,” also said his heart goes out to others who are experiencing something similar to him.

“I want to say this to all the people who’ve emailed me through the website. Some of you are going through what I’m going through or even worse than me,” he said. “I’m reading these things. I’m going to try and answer as many as I can. I pray for you and understand what it’s like. It’s rough.

“I want to thank all of you all who’ve been fans and friends all these years of mine. Thank you so much.”

Sinbad then teased the possibility that fans will get more of him in the future.

“Expect to see more of me soon and don’t freak out if you turn around, I’m standing right behind you,” he said. “‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here.’ You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen.”

The comments were flooded with positive thoughts and well wishes.

"Aw man, I can’t stop grinning! Love you Sinbad! So good to see you brother.❤️💪🏾," wrote Wanda Sykes.

“Glad to see you doing so well! You were always riotously hilarious and super nice to everyone at the clubs when I was starting out. An inspiration to so many,” Judd Apatow commented.

"This made me so happy! Love you so much," gushed Holly Robinson Peete.

"So good to see and hear you. 👏👏👏👏," wrote Howie Mandel.

"Nothing but love for you brother. Keep the faith," Cedric the Entertainer commented.

"❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥 GREAT TO SEE YOU BROTHER," wrote Terry Crews.

