Singer Michelle Williams and actress Michelle Williams finally meet

Michelle Williams meeting Michelle Williams is destiny fulfilled.

The "Destiny’s Child" singer and the "Brokeback Mountain" actress had an iconic meet up, after years of mix ups in Hollywood over their shared name.

“We had an amazing show tonight,” Williams, the singer, said in an Instagram video posted April 17 following her performance in Broadway’s "Death Becomes Her". “The crowd was lit. We love lit crowds. So, I’ve got more things to sign. I always love to bring y’all in on my journey.”

As Williams, 45 age, began to sign headshots, she held up a series of pictures of actress Williams from her various roles, before she pans the camera and "Dying for Sex" actress appears in the frame.

“Who should I make them out to,” actress Williams, 44 age, asked, as the “Lose My Breath” singer exclaimed, “You could make it out to me.”

Fans in the comments were just as excited by the meeting with one user writing, “yall finally met lmfaoooo I am on the floor,” as another added, “So so good!!!!”

The "Dawson’s Creek" alum had previously teased her meeting with the Grammy winner during her April 3 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" when host Andy Cohen read a fan written question that asked, “Do you have a relationship or friendship with the other Michelle Williams, and have you seen her in Death Becomes Her yet?”

The actress replied, “I have my tickets for next week.”

In March, the “Survivor” singer shared a letter from a fan that mixed her up with her actor counterpart in hopes of getting some photos signed.

“‘Your work in movies like Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea or The Greatest Showman has deeply moved me and many others, showcasing your exceptional talent,’” Williams read. “‘I am writing to kindly ask if you would consider signing the enclosed photos I have of you. Having your autograph would mean so much for me and my daughter, as we admire your artistry.’”

Clarifying that the other Williams had been notified, Williams assured her followers it being worked out, and that the pair would have a meeting.

“This is absolutely brilliant,” she shared. “Yes, Michelle knows what's going on as well, and I cannot wait to see her. Hopefully sooner than later. It's being worked out.”