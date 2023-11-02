‘Sister Wives': Kody reacts to Janelle's new chapter without him

Originally appeared on E! Online

Janelle Brown is opening the door to her new apartment—and new era without Kody Brown.

In a sneak peek at the Nov. 5 episode of "Sister Wives" shared exclusively with E! News, fans watch the Brown patriarch stop by to see his ex's place and their daughter Savanah amid their separation. And it looks like Janelle is feeling right at home.

"I guess in a way this has been a nice space because he's not ever been into this space," she explains in the preview. "So, it feels like it's kind of my space. I've sort of liked having it as kind of my little sanctuary."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

And while Kody compliments Janelle on her new residence, he admits the moment is a little awkward.

"I don't know how weird this is," he says in a confessional after Janelle tells him she needs help hanging up some artwork. "I mean, maybe it's just a test. 'Hey, will you come over and hang pictures?' ‘Sure, OK.' I mean, I've been married to four women. Everything's a test. ‘Pick me, pick me. Do something for me. Do something for me.' That's what plural marriage can feel like sometimes."

Ultimately, the visit further reiterates that Kody and Janelle's relationship is over—with it being one of several breakups he's gone through over the past two years and his marriages to his wives Meri Brown and Christine Brown have also ended, resulting in Robyn Brown being his sole spouse.

"I like this place," Kody continues. "The other apartment was pretty cramped. But it's just dawning on me that maybe the whole reason Janelle moved here was because the other apartment was our place. You know, I was living there with her, and she's moved here and it doesn't look like I'll be living here with her."

As he puts it, "It's her apartment. It's not ours. But there's no room for me. It's not about me and her. I honestly don't know why she's showing me other than, well, I mean, our daughter lives there."

Speaking of their daughter, fans got a look at where Kody—who shares six of his 18 children with Janelle—and Savanah stand.

"Kody has been making effort with Savanah," Janelle says in the episode. "He takes her out to dinner every couple of weeks. He is seeing her more frequently than he was at the beginning of the year for sure."

Kody calls his bond with Savanah "sweet" and "gentle" and indicates it's different than his estranged relationship with his sons Garrison and Gabriel.

"I haven't been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while," he says. "I'm pretty sad that I'm not close anymore. There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences."

And while Kody suggests he's optimistic for a reconciliation with them in the future, he acknowledges it won't happen overnight.

"I think and hope that in time we'll just get over this and that we'll be safe being back around each other," he adds. "Right now, there's not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison between their—they're not willing to engage me."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.