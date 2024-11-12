Former Disney star Skai Jackson is pregnant, expecting first baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Skai Jackson's whole world is changin' and turnin' around.

After all, the "Jessie" alum shared she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, whom she has not publicly named.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects," Jackson told People in a statement on Tuesday. "My heart is so full!"

In a series of photos, the 22-year-old was seen walking down the street in a white, false-collar half-shirt over a white bandeau with her baby bump on full display. She finished off the look with light-wash jeans, black heels, sunglasses and a cheetah-print purse.

Her announcement comes two weeks after she sparked pregnancy rumors during an outing in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by several outlets, the "Bunk'd" star was outside in a white flannel shirt, white tank top and gray shorts. As Jackson stood with her hand resting on her stomach in the snaps, fans speculated that she was expecting. However, she never addressed the rumors.

But as she steps into this next chapter, Jackson has a strong female role model to look to: Her mom Kiya Cole, who was seen alongside her in the pregnancy debut.

"She's always kept me humble," she told E! News in April. "I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong."

And although it's been nearly a decade since "Jessie" wrapped, her Disney family might have a chance to meet her little one in the future as they remain in contact whenever possible.

"I feel like we're all living different types of lives," she explained. "A lot of us don't even live in the same state so it's hard to see each other. But they're doing so many amazing, great things that I'm really proud of them. We definitely check up on each other."

And when she looks back at her time as a child star, Jackson has only fond memories.

"For me, I had a great experience," she added. "I got to learn a lot being in the industry at a young age, being able to have opportunities I feel like probably the average kid wouldn't be able to.”

