‘SNL 50' ends with Paul McCartney performing Abbey Road medley

In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.

A star-studded and historic 50th anniversary special of "Saturday Night Live" ended with Paul McCartney performing the famous medley of songs that ended the Beatles' last-recorded album, "Abbey Road," on Sunday.

The sketch comedy series, known for featuring up-and-coming comics, celebrity hosts and musicals, began and ended with musical performances.

Modern pop star Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon opened the show with a rendition "Homeward Bound," a song Simon first sand with another Beatle, George Harrison, on "SNL" in 1976.

The show lasted for more than three hours and featured guest appearances that included Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Bad Bunny, Bill Murray, Jason Sudeikis, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ryan Reynolds, Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus, Steve Martin, David Spade, Cecily Strong, Martin Short, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon, Ayo Edeberi, Pedro Pascal, Lil Wayne and Adam Sandler.

Sandler, who was a cast member in the 1990s, performed one of his famous comedy songs celebrating the anniversary.

With many of the cast members and guests gathering for the anniversary special, the "SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration" is considered the largest TV reunion in history.

In the end, the show paid its ultimate tribute to Lorne Michaels, the show's creator and long-time showrunner.

"The man who made all our dreams come true, Lorne Michaels!" Short said in the show's final scene.