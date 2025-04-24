Saturday Night Live

‘SNL' reveals final hosts for 50th season: Scarlett Johansson, Bad Bunny and more

NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows of the season on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

“Saturday Night Live” will close out its epic 50th season with Scarlett Johansson as host and Bad Bunny as musical guest.

NBC announced the lineup for its final three shows on Thursday, with Johansson and Bad Bunny headlining the May 17 show.

The final show has in recent years gotten lots of attention for its final edition of Weekend Update, where cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost read jokes the other wrote for them. Many of the jokes that Jost is forced to read are about Johansson, his wife.

The final bloc of three episodes will begin May 3 with “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting and Benson Boone performing.

Walton Goggins, who has had a major TV spring with roles in “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” will host on May 10. Arcade Fire will make their sixth appearance as musical guest, 18 years after their first.

Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most popular musical acts. Here’s five things to know about the Puerto Rican singer.
Copyright The Associated Press

Saturday Night Live
