‘SNL': Nick Jonas Does It All as Host and Musical Guest

As the US government continues its vaccination efforts, “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the shortcomings in a cold open hosted by Dr. Anthony Fauci, played by Kate McKinnon.

On “So You Think You Can Get The Vaccine,” hosted by Fauci, three governors decide whether hopeful contestants can get the coronavirus vaccine. The judges for the show were Pete Davidson as New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Alex Moffat as California governor Gavin Newsom and Cecily Strong as Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Nick Jonas hosted the evening’s show, reminding the audience that his name is short for “Nicholas Jonas Brothers.” His older brother and bandmate, Kevin, appeared in the crowd to make sure of Nick’s commitment to the band they started together over a decade ago.

“Are we good?” asked Kevin. “Because I see you’re doing a lot of solo stuff, are we still a band?”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After admitting he has a background in musical theater, Jonas kicked off a musical number dedicated to the drinks we’ve had during the coronavirus lockdowns.

“Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost welcomed back Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, played by Strong.

After Taylor-Greene garnered attention this week for quarreling with Illinois representative Marie Newman, the Georgia congresswoman proclaimed her supposed love of science, telling Jost “I’m a woman, so it’s my job to bully, threaten and fight my female colleagues. Scientists call these ‘catfights,’ and it’s what girls do.”

“I’m not sure about that,” responded a doubtful Jost.

The pair also took jabs at recent events in the news, including a United Airlines flight dropped debris over a Colorado town after experiencing engine trouble.

“A sailor who fell overboard survived for 14 hours in the Pacific ocean by floating on a large piece of garbage - ‘sorry, that was our other engine’ said United” quipped Che.

The multitalented Jonas appeared as the musical guest in addition to his hosting duties and gave the audience a first look at his two new singles, “Spaceman” and “This is Heaven.”

Jonas’ fourth studio album as a solo artist, “Spaceman,” is set to be released on March 12.