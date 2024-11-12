‘SNL' star Chloe Fineman says ‘rude' Elon Musk made her cry while hosting

Originally appeared on E! Online

Chloe Fineman isn't joking around anymore.

The "Saturday Night Live" star clapped back at Elon Musk's recent criticism of the sketch comedy show by sharing that the Tesla CEO made her cry when he hosted an episode back in 2021.

"I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being butt hurt about 'SNL' and his impression," Fineman began in a video shared to her TikTok Nov. 11 that has since been deleted, "but I'm like, 'You're clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?'"

The 36-year-old seemingly alleged that Musk was the anonymous celebrity host that costar Bowen Yang had previously accused of making "multiple cast members cry" because "he hated the ideas."

"I'm gonna come out and say at long last that I'm the cast member that he made cry," Fineman shared, "and he's the host that made someone cry. Maybe there's others."

And the comedian detailed exactly why she broke down during rehearsals for the show, saying, "You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing this sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and you were like, 'It's not funny.'"

"I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, J.K.,'" Fineman continued. "No — then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page like, 'I didn't laugh. I didn't laugh one time.'"

Ultimately, the sketch still got chosen, and Fineman admitted that Musk was "really funny in it" — but she didn't think any of that excused his behavior. As she put it, "Have a little manners here, sir."

E! News has reached out to Musk's PR team at Tesla for comment but hasn't heard back.

In the first show since Tuesday’s presidential election, the cast of “Saturday Night Live” sarcastically praised Donald Trump for his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Days prior, Musk had criticized comedian Dana Carvey for his impersonation of the tech mogul during an appearance on the Nov. 9 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

"Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," Musk quipped in a Nov. 9 post on X. The 53-year-old also had harsh words for the show as whole.

“SNL has been dying slowly for years," he continued in another X post. "as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.”

