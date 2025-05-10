‘So cool to be in the video forever': Ipswich excited by Ed Sheeran's new release

The town of Ipswich, Massachusetts, takes center stage in Ed Sheeran's latest music video for his new single, "Old Phone."

The global superstar visited Ipswich back in March, building a pop-up pub for a one-night-only performance.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The music video showcases the crowds that flocked to downtown Ipswich for his surprise performance and features signage from local businesses, including Forget-Me-Not Consignment and Salon 36.

"That's exciting to see my store on camera," said Barbara Peterson, owner of Forget-Me-Not. "Everyone that came in the shop here was like, 'Did you see Ed Sheeran?'"

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"So cool to be in the video forever," said Alyssa Keefe, a hairstylist at Salon 36.

But perhaps no one is more excited than Babesh Bhuju, owner of Zumi's Espresso, who makes a cameo appearance in the video.

"I was just working yesterday and I got a lot of texts messages," said Bhuju.

He recounts the day Sheeran walked into the coffee shop, flanked by cameras, and how the two laughed together while making a latte.

"I dragged him down behind the bar and I asked him, 'Hey Ed Sheeran, would you like to make a latte?' and I think he said, 'I'm not good at it,'" he said.

But one thing Sheeran is good at is giving credit where credit is due -- evident by the inclusion of the Ipswich Fire Department.

"The guys worked hard that day to make sure that everything was safe, and that's certainly something I appreciate," said Chief Paul Parisi.

In the music video, Sheeran points at the Ipswich fire engine with a smile.

"It's just so cool that he did that. That will be forever in the history of music videos," said Parisi. "Ipswich Fire, there we are."

The video also includes NBC10 Boston's Malcolm Johnson, who interviewed Sheeran while he was in Ipswich.

Fans flocked to Ipswich Friday hoping to catch a glimpse of Ed Sheeran, who was in town to open a pop-up pub for his new music video.