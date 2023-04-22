Sofia Richie is married.

The model tied the knot with music executive Elliot Grainge April 22 in front of friends and family, including her sister Nicole Richie, dad Lionel Richie and mom Diane Alexander, in the South of France.

Vogue magazine confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing photos of the bride at fittings for her Chanel wedding dresses — including a white lace halter bridal gown with a long train and veil and a short, sleeveless mini dress with front floral detail.

The wedding took place several weeks after Richie celebrated with her loved ones at a bridal shower in February. And months before that, in October 2022, she jetted off to Paris for a bachelorette trip.

Richie confirmed her romance with Grainge, founder of record label 10K projects and son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, back in April 2021 by posting some Instagram pics of the two getting cozy.

Sofia Richie's Paris Bachelorette Party

The following November, a source told E! News that the two lived together, adding that Richie (who previously dated Scott Disick for three years) "loves that they don't have any drama.'

The insider said, "She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."

In April 2022, he proposed to Richie with a large, emerald-cut diamond ring. In response to the news, Nicole Richie showcased her signature sense of humor with an Instagram selfie of herself with Sofia wearing her new engagement ring, captioning the pic, "Can't wait to find ways to make this about me @sofiarichie."

Nicole Richie's husband, Joel Madden, also shared his good wishes to the couple, writing on his Instagram Story, "My two favorites...I'm so happy for you both...couldn't have picked better people."

Richie is certainly ready for this next chapter of her life. On New Year's Eve 2022, she revisited her engagement day on her Instagram. Alongside photos of Grainge's proposal, she wrote, "Thanks for the most special moment of my life @elliot."