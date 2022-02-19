TikTok

Some Black TikTok Creators Say They Were Sidelined From App's Black History Month Event

"We fell short of providing the experience we intended and we are profoundly sorry for the negative impact caused by our missteps," a TikTok spokesperson said of the virtual event, which was a meet and greet with Nicki Minaj

Frazer Harrison | Getty Images

A recent virtual meet and greet with Nicki Minaj hosted by TikTok received backlash for reputedly giving opportunities to non-Black attendees over Black creators. Many creators say that the disappointing event is emblematic of how TikTok fails its Black community.

An email reviewed by NBC News announced that the app was "kicking off Black History Month" with an "exclusive virtual TikTok creator Meet Up." The email invited creators to a Feb. 8 Zoom event, where attendees would have the opportunity to meet Minaj, "brainstorm content ideas" and preview her new music.

The limited time to ask Minaj questions was "dominated" by non-Black voices, BuzzFeed first reported last week.

Anthony Hyland, 29, questioned why TikTok would promote the event as an “exclusive” celebration of Black History Month if it planned to invite non-Black creators. The poet and public speaker, known as ispeak1906 on TikTok, has 1.5 million followers and was able to get into the Zoom call.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

TikTok Feb 10

Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Following Backlash From Her Black History Month Event With TikTok

dance Nov 1, 2021

Beyoncé's Choreographer JaQuel Knight Talks ‘Single Ladies,' TikTok and Creative Control for Black Artists

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

TikTokNicki Minaj
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us