Song Encouraging Modest Clothing for Girls Sparks Backlash From Some Parents

Commentary on Christian singer Matthew West's latest song is growing and it's not just from fans — it's from angry parents, too.

The song, titled "Modest Is Hottest," released June 18, begins with West telling his two daughters, featured in the music video, "it's time to have a talk."

"The boys are coming round 'cause you're beautiful. And it's all your mother's fault," he sings while the camera pans to wife, Emily, standing in the kitchen.

He continues, "Modest is hottest, the latest fashion trend is a little more Amish, a little less Kardashian. What the boys really love is a turtleneck and a sensible pair of slacks. Honey, modest is hottest, sincerely, your dad."

Later in the song, West shares his true feelings for popular social media platform, TikTok, with the entire family dressed in black turtlenecks and khaki pants.

"If I catching you doing dances on the TikTok, in a crop top, so help me God, you'll be grounded 'til the world stops," he sings.

He wrote that it's a "light-hearted take on an age-old struggle."

While West's Instagram post for the song's debut garnered support from listeners who found the 44-year-old American Music Award winner's lyrics humorous, others were more critical.

"How do you think your daughters feel?" one comment wrote. "The start of the song says that boys are looking at your daughters only because they’re beautiful. What about their love of Jesus? Or their personality? I’m saying that you have told your daughters that the only reason that boys want them is because of their bodies."

Another chimed in, "This is triggering for me. Purity/modesty culture is toxic in so many ways."

Colorado mom Lyssa Creutzinger, 30, told TODAY Parents that she grew up listening to Christian music and enjoyed it, but the narrative of the song is not something she would want her daughter, Audrey Belle, to hear.

"What a girl wears does not equal her worth," Creutzinger said. "Girls don’t wear clothes because it’s what 'the boys really love.' If you’re comfortable in modest clothing, rock it, and if you want to dance on TikTok in the clothes you love, don’t let people like Matthew West tell you that’s 'bad.'"

Creutzinger is not the only parent taking issue with the song.

Oklahoma worship pastor Jeremy Coleman, who frequently discusses controversial ideologies on his TikTok, had his own take on the hit, which he recreated using new lyrics.

"Well if I catch you doing dances on the TikTok, wear what you want. Girl just go off! Hold your head up so your crown doesn't fall off. You're a queen if you forgot!" the girl dad sings. "Just wear what you want! The latest fashion trends. I probably won't get it, but it's not for me to understand."

On Twitter, West shared that his intent with the song was to serve as a reminder to his daughters, and did not respond to TODAY for further comment.

"As a dad raising daughters, this song is my ridiculously silly way of reminding them that their appearance doesn’t define them. While the world might focus on the outward appearance, the Lord looks at the heart. Regardless, they are beautiful inside and out! (Even in turtlenecks)."

