Sophie Turner clarifies comments about being a single mother after being ‘widely misquoted'

Sophie Turner is setting the record straight.

The 28-year-old — who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with ex-husband Joe Jonas — clarified her recent comments that it's "a struggle being a single mother," saying that she wasn't referring to herself.

"I have been widely misquoted today in publications where I have 'stated' that 'it's such a struggle being a single mother,'" the actress, who is set to appear in the upcoming TV series "Joan" about notorious jewel thief and single mom Joan Hannington, said on Instagram Stories Sept. 30. "I'd like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself."

The former "Game of Thrones" star added that the context of the original quote "is obvious from the original interview in the Sunday Times Culture section," which was published Sept. 29.

In her message, Turner also acknowledged and expressed gratitude for the support that she has in raising her two daughters.

"I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people," she shared. "I applaud all single mothers doing it alone."

In the original interview with The Sunday Times, Turner remarked on the connection she felt to Joan as a mother and praised her willingness to sacrifice and fight for her daughter.

"If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it," she explained. "It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter."

Turner added, "It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them."

The mother of two, who recently finalized her divorce from Joe, 35, added that filming "Joan" as her personal life played out publicly helped get her through the whole ordeal.

"Joan changed me quite a lot,” Turner shared. “From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition. The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength."

Turner's ex, Jonas, filed for divorce in Sept. 2023, and the former couple's split had a rocky start until they came to an agreement on a custody arrangement for their two kids the following month.

"My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe's whole side of the family, their grandparents," the "Staircase" actress — who is now dating real estate developer Peregrine Pearson — told British Vogue in May. "I don't care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them."