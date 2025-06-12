May the Schwartz – once again -- be with you!

The sci-fi spoof “Spaceballs” is getting a sequel nearly four decades after the release of the original movie, actor Mel Brooks confirmed Thursday on social media.

The 98-year-old – who wrote, directed and starred in the 1987 cult classic that parodies "Star Wars" – made the announcement with a video using the famous opening crawl from the George Lucas movies.

I told you we’d be back pic.twitter.com/RnoklPqBX6 — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) June 12, 2025

“Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy,” it read. “But since then, there have been…A prequel trilogy. A sequel trilogy. A sequel to the prequel. A prequel to the sequel. Countless TV spinoffs. A movie spinoff of the TV spinoff which is both a prequel and a sequel…”

It then listed many of the major film franchise that have had multiple iterations like Jurassic Park, Avatar Harry Potter and others.

“But in thirty-eight years there has only ever been one…Spaceballs,” it said in closing. “Until now.”

Brooks then appeared on the video.

“After 40 years, we asked, 'What do the fans want?'” he said. “But instead, we’re making this movie! May the Schwartz be with you!”

The film is set to release in 2027.

Deadline reported that original cast members Bill Pullman (Lone Starr) and Rick Moranis (Dark Helmet) are set to reprise their roles.

In the original, Lone Starr and his sidekick Barf (a half-man, half-dog played by the late John Candy) must come to the rescue of Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), who was kidnapped by planet Spaceball leader President Skroob (Brooks).

The sequel, per Deadline, is mockingly being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Actor Josh Gad teased the sequel while appearing on TODAY in September, saying he was working with Brooks on a script.

“I had realized that he hadn’t seen the latest ‘Star Wars’ movies, so I’m like, ‘I hope he understands what we’re doing,” Gad said. “And at the end of it he goes, ‘Josh, it really sounds like you’ve got your finger on the pulse!’ I was like, ‘That’s the greatest compliment of all time. Thank you, Mr. Brooks. I hope I do.’ But it’s gonna be great.”

Gad also confirmed the sequel Thursday by posting the opening-crawl announcement. “I was that child who saw ‘Spaceballs’ before I ever saw ‘Star Wars’ and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic,” he wrote on X. “It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a sequel to the movie that first inspired George Lucas.”