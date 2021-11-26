Stephen Sondheim, Broadway Legend, Dies at 91

Legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has died at 91, a family spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

Sondheim died early Friday morning at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. The cause of his death wasn't disclosed.

The Upper West Side native is known for his role in some of the Great White Way's best-known shows, including West Side Story, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd. He's received numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Pulitzer Prize, eight Grammys and eight Tony Awards.

His death was first confirmed by The New York Times, which reported that he was still working on and writing new material for Broadway.

Within moments of the report, tributes began pouring in for the 91-year-old. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer tweeted that he "reimagined the American musical," and actress Vanessa Williams said in an Instagram post that she was "lucky, blessed and honored" to work with him.

Upper West Side native Stephen Sondheim will be missed by many, but especially the people of Manhattan. For over six decades Stephen reimagined the American musical with his music & lyrics, and his influence is everywhere. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/gZI8sw6kFi — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim created fantastic worlds and characters, but at the heart of every story he told was a kid from New York City. And that kid was a legend.



One of the brightest lights of Broadway is dark tonight. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/VRgDEw9Dvc — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 26, 2021

