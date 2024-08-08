Steve Martin reveals what he said when asked to play Tim Walz on ‘SNL'

People online have been clamoring for Steve Martin to portray Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live” and the comedian has thoughts.

Vice President Kamala Harris chose Walz as her running mate and shortly after, pop culture enthusiasts decided to appoint Martin as the “SNL” version of the governor.

Martin seemingly got in on the fun by first making a joke on social media.

“I just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short,” Martin wrote on Threads, referencing his and Martin Short’s “Dukes of Funnytown Tour.”



Online, people have made campaign posters with Martin as Walz and Maya Rudolph as Harris, made collages to show their similarities, and tried their best to “manifest” Martin and Walz.

Martin quickly shut down any speculation that he could impersonate Walz when he told the Los Angeles Times he said “no” to “SNL” producer Lorne Michaels.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star told the newspaper that Michaels called him with an offer on Aug. 7.

“I wanted to say 'no' and, by the way, he wanted me to say 'no,'” Martin told the newspaper. “I said, ‘Lorne, 'I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

But it's both of their white hairs and black-rimmed glasses and welcoming smiles that fans really leaned into. However, Martin didn't want to commit to the role.

“It’s ongoing,” he said. “It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling.”

Season 50 of “SNL” will premiere on Sept. 28. As the election cycle continues, the comedy sketch show is known for having actors take on the presidential nominees and running mates in various skits.

Reports have surfaced that Maya Rudolph would reprise her portrayal of the vice president — yet she or “SNL” have yet to confirm.

Reps for Rudolph and “SNL” did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Rudolph first played Harris during the Democratic presidential primaries in 2019 and continued when she was named President Joe Biden’s running mate and eventual VP.

Back in 2021, the former “SNL” cast member told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that the key to portraying Harris was “the wig.”

“It’s a great blazer, and then I think just a little ... you know, maybe just a little bit of, like, the way she talks in the back of her throat,” she added. “But what I notice about her — she’s so smiley.”

Rudolph would go on to win an Emmy for her portrayal of the vice president.

