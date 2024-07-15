‘Stranger Things' season 5's first look will turn you upside down

Originally appeared on E! Online

It’s nearly time to get your "Dungeons and Dragons" league back together.

The production team for "Stranger Things" has given an update and first look at the series’ final season. In fact, season five — which does not yet have a release date — is already halfway through with filming.

“It’s exciting,” Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer — the show’s creators — explain in a new behind-the-scenes video shared to YouTube July 15. “There’s so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to "Stranger Things" season five.”

In addition to some clips of the upcoming season’s set being built, the video also includes some messages from the show’s cast. For one, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke, who play Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley respectively, declare in full costume, “This is day one on Stranger Things season five.”

Later, Millie Bobby Brown — who just tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi in May — reflected on how long she’s been a part of the series as lead Eleven.

“So, I started when I was 10,” Millie explains. “I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird.”

Other cast members Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo — who make up the rest of the “kids” on the series — also reflected on what fans can expect for the upcoming season, emphasizing it will be “bigger” than seasons past while being exactly what the fans want.

As Wolfhard — who plays Mike Wheeler — noted of getting to reunite with Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Schnapp and Brown, “I’m excited to have scenes with the original four.”

And Matarazzo — who plays Dustin Henderson — also reflected on why he’s stuck with the series since its beginning in 2016.

“This is home,” the 21-year-old explained. “You just remember why you’re doing it and how much fun you have.”

The upcoming season will include all the familiar faces of "Stranger Things’" past, as well as newcomers Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. And while most of the details — including the new cast member’s characters — have been kept under wraps, production has shared some details, revealing the season’s first episode will be titled “The Crawl.”

And Hawke also recently gave insight into just how long the series' final season will be running.

“We’re making, basically, eight movies,” Hawke explained on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed last month. “The episodes are very long.”